Ellwood City police say a woman who was shot in the head during a shooting and homicide in the borough Jan. 30 is still hospitalized and improving.
Michael McBride, the police department's officer in charge, said Wednesday that Cassidy Smith, 24, has regained consciousness and reportedly is aware, but is still listed as critical in St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. She had been shot once in the head in an apartment at 216 First St.
Keegan Tyler Willis-King, 23, formerly of New Mexico, is in the Lawrence County jail accused of shooting Smith and shooting and killing her mother, 42-year-old Krista Knechtel. He reportedly shot Knechtel first, and turned the gun on Smith while she was trying to call the police.
An autopsy showed that Knechtel had been shot five times — three times in the head and once in the neck and shoulder, and that she had blunt force trauma to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide by Lawrence County Coroner Richard "R.J." Johnson.
Willis-King is facing charges of homicide and criminal attempt at homicide in both shootings.
Police said Smith was Willis-King's girlfriend.
According to police reports, Knechtel and her daughters, Smith, and Marilyn D. Knechtel, 22, were living in a third-floor apartment of the building at 216 First St., and Willis-King had moved in with them several months earlier.
McBride had said the police believe that during the shooting incident, Willis-King pistol-whipped both women in addition to shooting them. Knechtel's other daughter hid in a bedroom and called 911.
McBride said he believes Smith had been shot only once, and the gunfire left a bullet hole in the phone she was using. She was unconscious when police and ambulance arrived at the scene.
Willis-King's preliminary hearing is tentatively set for March 14 in Central Court. Lawrence County public defender Lawrence Keith has been assigned to his case.
Willis-King is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
