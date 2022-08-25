An early morning crash on Interstate 376 in Union Township resulted from a driver going the wrong way on the divided highway, according to state police.
The driver, who was wanted on a bench warrant from Mercer County, was taken to the Lawrence County jail and is being detained on the warrant, police said.
Actual details of the crash provided Thursday afternoon by the police are sketchy, and it was unknown then whether the driver, identified as 42-year-old Dwayne C. Howell of Farrell, hit another car or whether he hit another object, and in which direction he was traveling.
Police said they arrived at the crash scene around 3:30 a.m. to find a car abandoned and the driver walking along the highway. He was arrested and is to be charged with driving under the influence and accident-related offenses.
Howell's outstanding warrant in Mercer County is for a compliance matter in his probation from a marijuana possession charge.
