They showed up in all sizes, both genders and from different backgrounds, and they all wore smiles.
More than 100 children in grades 4 through 6 sporting signature powder blue T-shirts, gathered in the former Day’s Inn lot across from the New Castle police station, anxious to step out onto North Street.
The New Castle Running Club, organized by the New Castle Area School District in cooperation with the city police, set out for its final run of the season, a half-mile stretch through the downtown.
Overseers of the program were Kim Krueger, varsity girls cross-country coach with Jeff Shaftic, Courtney Bauder, junior varsity cross country coach for the boys and girls with Bob Natale, and Bobby Salem, New Castle police chief.
The running club started in 2013 as part of Police Leading Active Youths. The students got involved in it through Shaftic, who wanted to form a feeder program with the younger students to prepare them for the varsity team.
“Through PLAY, we found a lot of different things for the kids to do,” Salem said. “It was a good fit for us.”
The older students who outgrew the program still approach him and remember it, he said, adding, “It’s good for the officers to meet the kids and interact.”
The running club has thus become part of the PLAY program, he said.
In Wednesday’s race, the youths ran a half-mile course, along North Street, to Mercer Street, to East Washington Street, back to North Street.
Kreuger said, “It was just enough to get them outside and run a half-mile, so at least they’re not inside on their phones.”
Afterward, they were given bottles of water and Italian ice from Nina’s that was purchased by the police department’s forfeiture fund, and each received a free T-shirt.
The running club has been meeting every Wednesday in May after school, and Wednesday was the fourth session and marked the last day for it this year.
Altogether, 72 fourth- and fifth-graders and 50 sixth-graders participated in the run.
