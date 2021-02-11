New Castle police have arrested a suspect they say stole more than 2,000 Xanax pills in a Feb. 5 armed robbery at CVS pharmacy on East Washington Street.
Jordan Jonathan Perretti, 37, of Lathrop Street, was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon. City police chief Bobby Salem said the police pulled Perretti over on a felony traffic stop at Jackson Avenue and Addis Street, and they found multiple bags of Xanax pills and a 9 millimeter handgun in the car, he said.
According to a criminal complaint, a caller told police that a man dressed all in black was behind the counter of the pharmacy and a pharmacist was giving him pills. The caller believed the store was being robbed and said the man had a patch over his left eye, police reported.
The pharmacist told police that the man approached the counter and asked for a few drops for his eye, saying he had a scratch on his eyeball. She told him the drops he wanted required a prescription, and that he would first need to see a doctor.
The man, who police identified as Perretti, walked through the gate and to the back of the counter, and the pharmacist told him he was not allowed back there. She said he pulled out a gun in his right hand and told all of the employees behind the counter that he was not going to hurt them, and that they all needed to get on their knees, the complaint states.
The pharmacist said that the man demanded Xanax and opioids. She said the Xanax was closest to her so she began to grab them for him. He put the Xanax inside his jacket and ran through the back door of the building, she told police.
Police said that altogether, he stole 2,374 pills of Alprazolam, also known by the brand name of Xanax, in three different dosage amounts and in different bottles.
The man identified as Perretti had shown up at the store around 8:30 that morning before it opened and tried to push his way through two shopping carts that were in front of the door, the complaint states. The manager told him the store wasn't open yet and to come back later and he left. He then returned for the robbery just after 9 a.m., according to the complaint.
The police received information from someone who believed the suspect possibly was Perretti. The police also received information from a man who saw Perretti. The man mentioned that Perretti had a patch over his eye and that it was a disguise, police said.
Police reported viewing surveillance and security video that showed Perretti's path from his house to a car and later walking from his house to the CVS store.
The police on Feb. 9 received an anonymous tip that a woman acquainted with Perretti had tried to buy a gun for him at a local gun store. Neither of their names were on the log book, and a detective ran the vehicle registered to the woman. Upon driving past her house, they confirmed that she owned the car that Perretti was in at the store on the day of the robbery, police said.
The police then went to another gun store and learned the woman also had been there trying to buy a gun. She was denied because she is the subject of a protection from intimidation order, police reported. A store video showed her and Perretti standing at the counter looking at a gun, and Perretti was wearing the same clothing as the person in the CVS robbery. They left in her car after being denied the gun, the complaint states.
A confidential informant told police that the informant had purchased narcotics from Perretti previously. The city police and Lawrence County Drug Task Force arranged for controlled purchases of Xanax from Perretti, the report said. He told the informant on a recorded phone call that he had multiple doses and forms of Xanax for sale, and the informant made the transaction with him, the police reported.
Perretti is charged with robbery and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. He was being held by police for further questioning Thursday evening.
