Two people are facing charges for child endangerment after they reportedly overdosed at a house on the city's East Side earlier this month.
The woman, Alicia Keefer, 36, of Harrison Street, was pregnant at the time. She and her live-in boyfriend, Joshua Lee Perrine, 38, of the same address, were administered naloxone before officers arrived there, according to a criminal complaint.
Keefer and Perrine were taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital, and Keefer was transported from there to a different hospital because of the danger to the baby, the police reported.
A child who was in the house at the time was turned over to Lawrence County Children and Youth Services.
Police said Keefer was wanted on a bench warrant.
She and Perrine are charged with one felony count each of endangering the welfare of children, and warrants have been issued for their arrests upon their release from the hospital.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
