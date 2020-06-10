New Castle police searched an Adams Street home overnight in connection with the disappearance of 19-year-olld Amari Wise.
A crowd of people, many of who have been searching for Wise as well, gathered to watch police.
The homeowner gave police permission to go through the house, and police are expected to return today to serve a search warrant there.
Wise was reported missing Saturday by his family.
Wise is described as a thin black man who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a white heart in the middle and white or beige pants.
Anyone with information about Wise’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Castle City Police Department at 724-656-3588 or leave tips at www.newcastlepd.com.
