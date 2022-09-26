A North Carolina man is in the Lawrence County jail after he struggled with police and tried to take an officer’s gun out of the holster at a Shenango Township motel.
Shenango Township police arrested Ian Osborne Smith, 29, of Asheville, when they were called to his room at the Eldorado Motel on New Butler Road around 7:20 p.m. Friday to assist ambulance and fire personnel with a medical issue.
According to a criminal complaint, a caller to 911 said there was a man in one of the motel rooms who was asking for an ambulance. Police arrived to find Smith talking incoherently and they learned, based upon paperwork they found in his room, he had been discharged from a hospital that afternoon. An empty vodka bottle was found in the waste can in the room, police said.
A paramedic determined that Smith needed to be evaluated at a hospital. As the police assisted in getting him off the bed and onto a stretcher, he pulled away from an officer and grabbed the officer’s arm, and two officers held Smith’s arms. He continued struggling with them, and managed to free his left arm and grabbed the handle of one officer’s gun and pulled it with force. The officers struggled to remove his hand from the gun and restrained him. Smith then threatened to kill the officer, according to the court papers.
He is charged with aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats and public drunkenness.
He was arraigned Saturday morning by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $150,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.