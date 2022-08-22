A Westview Terrace man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday afternoon shooting at the apartment complex.
New Castle police took Jawon Edward Davis, 31, of Sankey Street into custody after the 12:30 p.m. shooting.
Davis is accused of shooting Rodney Wise, who police said suffered two bullet wounds in a finger and in the upper leg, around 12:30 p.m. outside of the apartment complex at the corner of Sankey and Beech streets. Davis is facing multiple charges, including one count of attempted criminal homicide.
Wise was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, then flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.
According to a criminal complaint, police arrived at the West Side apartment complex to find a black Nissan Altima stopped with its back door open and the window shattered with two bullet holes in the door and a third bullet hole in the frame of the door window.
A woman who reportedly went to the police station was the driver of the car in which Davis was a passenger. She told police she was driving on Sankey Street and came upon Wise in a vehicle on Beech Street. She said Davis was in the vehicle with her, and he jumped out and started shouting at Wise, the report said. She said she saw Davis adjusting his pants because she thought he was going to fight Wise. She said Wise pulled something out, then Davis pulled out a gun and shot Wise, police reported.
Wise was a passenger in the Nissan, and the driver of that vehicle told police they were stopped at a stop sign at Beech and Sankey streets when a car pulled up in front of them, blocking her from leaving. She said she could hear a man yelling and calling Wise's first name. She said a man got out of the vehicle and approached her car, then Wise got out of her back seat driver's side and started shooting at the male using a toy gun, the complaint said.
She said the other man, later identified as Davis, pulled out a gun and shot at Wise. When Wise was hit, he went to the back of her car and went down onto the ground. She said the man identified as Davis walked behind her car and stood over Wise, pointing his gun at Wise's face, the court papers state.
Davis told police when he saw Wise in the other vehicle he "needed to clear the air with him," and that Wise threatened to kill him. He said Wise pulled out what looked like a rifle with an orange handle and shot at him and he felt several swooshes of air going past him, according to the report.
In addition to criminal attempt at homicide, Davis also is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and five counts of recklessly endangering other persons.
He was arraigned Saturday evening by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
