New Castle police chief Bobby Salem has confirmed that the body of Amari Wise has been found.
Salem confirmed the discovery just before 6 p.m., about the same time that police had closed off a section of Pennsylvania Avenue and appeared to be searching a wooded area near the area of Cascade Boulevard.
Wise's body was found between Pennsylvania Avenue and nearby Big Run.
Wise was last seen the evening of June 5. An East Side father and son, Todd and Connor Henry, have been arrested and charged in the disappearance, which police have called a homicide.
