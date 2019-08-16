At its three New Castle facilities, the Ellwood Group produces steel shafts that could accommodate the U.S. Navy’s aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines and auxiliary vessels.
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, who supports Buy American rule regarding American defense projects, yesterday was invited to tour the Moravia Street facility, advise the local manufacturer on how to secure Navy contracts and to encourage the Navy to support the Ellwood Group.
Ellwood Group Board of Directors president David Barensfeld said the plant has the capacity to meet 100 percent of the Navy’s needs and to deliver American-made steel shafts of up to 70 feet long to Navy shipyards, complete and ready to install.
The shafts, he said, are made at Ellwood Quality Steels (melting) North American Forgemasters (forging) and Elwood Mill Products (heat treatment and preliminary machining). The shafts are finish machined at Ellwood National Forge in Warren County, Pa.
Also meeting yesterday with Barensfeld and Kelly were Mike Kamnikar, president of North American Forgemasters; Ben Huffman, president and CEO of The Ellwood Group; and Dana Beyeler, senior vice president for defense engagement for The Ellwood Group.
Kelly’s tour of the facility included the 10,000 ton forging press at North American Forgemasters, which the company says is the largest, most modern heavy open die forging press in the country. Plant operators demonstrated the shaping of a massive, red-hot ingot produced at the nearby Ellwood Quality Steels plant. The ingot is forged into a 69-foot-long shaft.
Barensfeld noted federal law requires most parts for Navy combat ships to be “Buy American” and procured by American manufacturers to ensure that American ships do not depend on foreign sources that might not be available in times of war.
“What are the prospects of getting stronger legislature?” he asked
Currently, he noted, many steel forgings, such as those made by The Ellwood Group, come from Germany and other countries where the steel industry is subsidized by foreign governments, giving them an unfair advantage.
“We could have a navy of ships that can’t leave the harbor and airplanes that can’t open doors to drop bombs,” Barensfeld said following the tour. “We just want you to tell our story, to help us open doors. We’d appreciate that.”
Huffman noted that the Ellwood Group employs 2,200 workers.
“That’s 5,000 families, 40,000 citizens who depend on what we do. He said currently combat vessels must be American made, but loopholes are opening that could change that.
Kelly said he sympathized with the company.
“This is critical to the defense of the country,” Kelly said. “I’m not a doom and gloom guy but to be forewarned is to be better prepared. We see what China and Russia are doing. It’s similar to what Germany and Japan did in the 1930s. China is bold. It’s said it wants to be a world power by a certain date.”
He added that more members of Congress should see first hand what American manufacturers can do.
“If you’ve never been anything but a politician all of your life, you don’t know how things work,” he said. “People don’t know what they don’t know or the unintended consequences that could arise.”
Kelly said the Trump administration favors an America First policy on defense spending.
“We don’t want to depend on a foreign nation to help us to defend ourself,” he said.
Barensfeld said he is seeing support among Democrats for a “Buy American” program. “I hope we see a consensus developing,” he said.
Kelly agreed adding, “There are many scary ideas out there. Let’s look at what makes America strong and build from there.”
