Preliminary drawings of a proposed two-story terminal at the New Castle Airport are completed, and plans for its construction and other airport improvements are progressing one step at a time.
Engineers, architects and a Lawrence County Airport Authority member updated the county commissioners Tuesday about the terminal plans.
James Farris, authority president, said at their meeting that the ultimate goal is are to expand the airport as a cargo facility.
"The New Castle Airport is never going to be a Pittsburgh airport or an airline passenger terminal," he said, "but we do know it can be a great cargo facility."
Farris said there is not a good cargo airport in the region between Pittsburgh and Erie. And with new developments in the region, for example a Fed Ex headquarters in Hermitage, "we see cargo as the future viability of the airport."
Carl Petrus of Petrus Engineering LLC, whose firm is the architect for the drawings, presented to the commissioners the conceptual design of the new terminal building that will be built between the existing maintenance terminal, and what is considered the Shenango hangar. It will replace the existing 55-year-old terminal.
"It's a very strategic spot," Petrus said. The idea is to maximize the building's versatility "so it becomes an area attraction and a major one for Lawrence County."
The building will measure about 13,000 square feet — 6,500 per floor. The second story will have a banquet center with seating for about 250 people, a restaurant, a bar area completely wrapping around it, and a cigar room. A sliding glass door will lead to a terrace that has seating for 72 people. A rooftop observation tower would be located off the terrace room, he explained.
The back section will have access to a commercial gate and cargo area.
The first floor will be for aviation services. An entry lobby will lead to an elevator to the second floor, a cargo area for commercial air traffic, access to an elevated loading dock, an office area and executive conference area, a pilot's lounges and classroom and training area, the latter of which is an integral part of the airport operations. The building will have restrooms on the first and second floors, he continued.
"This is the first phase of what we envision to be a rather large expansion project at the airport, culminating in the expansion of the other runways, allowing more air traffic, bigger traffic, more frequent traffic," Petrus said.
"This is step one, and will not only generate revenue for the airport, it gives us the inroads to start cargo handling facilities and awareness of community involvement of the airport, with the building being used for community events, proms and private events," Farris pointed out.
"We have quite of few industrial users of the airport now," he continued, and the new terminal will provide facilities for those traveling business people to meet right at the airport.
Th airport already serves many purposes. In recent years it has seen nearly 45,000 take-offs and landings per year, including recreational and privately owned planes and small corporate jets. On rare occasions, it is and important hub for transporting donated organs for transplants.
And not only air flights are involved in the operation of the 94-year-old New Castle Municipal Airport. It also has grown to offer plane repair and servicing, flight instruction, hangar rental — currently for about 60 airplanes based there — flight lessons and testing, and an online air shopping business. It also serves as a heliport for emergency helicopter landings, to fly critically injured or sick to larger hospitals.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd commented that commercial real estate over the past decade has shown a shift in the economic picture, toward warehousing and distribution facilities.
"I think the (airport authority members) recognized this in bringing this project," he said, adding, "This will successfully position us to double down on our access to highway corridors and railways the airways, to allow for increased transportation logistics-based traffic."
Boyd noted that the authority has been in touch with real estate developers for potentially building more hangars and warehousing space at the airport.
He pointed out that the airport authority approved the preliminary drawings for the terminal at its recent meeting.
The airport’s planning and operations are overseen by the seven–member authority, whose members are appointed by the commissioners. The members are volunteers who have a vested interest in flight and the airport operations.
Mark E. Scappe, vice president of Rhea Engineers & Consultants Inc. of Pittsburgh, engineers who are working on the project, estimated the engineering could be completed by early next year, in time for the county to seek grants for financing the project.
The plan for funding the airport expansion is to land grants from various state and federal funding streams.
Farris said the authority also has been "in constant communication" with the Union Township supervisors. "They're excited, that in their municipality they have something that nobody else has," he said.
Comissioner Dan Vogler noted that the commissioners allocated $150,000 to the authority earlier this year as seed money to attract more grant dollars.
"I think that in itself tells you where we stand with it," he said.
