Pulaski Township police found this piano Wednesday dumped on State Game Lands 150 off Valley View Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (724) 964-8891.
Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..
Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 4:05 pm
Dr. Gary E. Murphy, 76, of North Beaver Township died on March 23, 2020, at his home with his family. See HillandKunselman.com for full obituary information. Memorial service to be announced after pandemic.
Shirley J. Harper of New Castle passed away April 9, 2020, at Clen-Moore Place. Arrangements entrusted to the Noga Funeral Home Inc. Online condolence may be offered to the family at www.nogafunerahome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.