The spirit of Christmas and giving is alive and well at Laurel Elementary School.
The second annual PTO-sponsored door decorating contest took place Dec. 16-19. The teachers were asked to decorate their classroom doors based on their favorite holiday song or book. Students and staff would then vote on their favorite door.
Working with their students, they tackled that task with creativity and enthusiasm. Numerous hours over a period of several weeks were spent, not only on decorating the doors, but also on some hallways. Anyone walking down the hallways was surrounded by lights, music and displays featuring snowmen, snowflakes, sleighs, reindeer and life-size elves along with the friends from Christmas stories. The 12 Days of Christmas, Frozen, Christmas trees, numerous blowups, and the Heat and Snow Miser battling it out from the classic Christmas story were all displayed for the students to enjoy and to cast a winning vote.
Voting took place for four days, and that is where the true Christmas spirit was alive at Laurel Elementary. This year, the Laurel Elementary PTO partnered with the New Life Bread Basket program serving families in Lawrence County. Students were asked to bring in toiletries, household and clothing items to cast a ballot. Each item counted as one vote. Items were counted and collected each day. The top three classrooms in two different categories, Individual and team, with the most items collected as votes won a free recess pass and the teachers won a donated gift card.
Friendly competition was also evident as teachers and students enticed and encouraged friends to vote for their door. Boxes and totes of items were collected each day over-filling the lobby. The Laurel Elementary Life Skills classroom with supervision sorted more than 36 boxes and over 3,000 donated items.
