Mike Dudo and Margaret Jackson were each on a quest.
On Saturday, their paths converged at the Greenwood Cemetery grave of Civil War veteran Cebury Perkins.
Perkins, who died in 1907 at age 88, is one of 247 veterans buried in Lawrence County’s oldest cemetery whose graves either are unmarked, or marked with headstones that can no longer be read. Navy veteran Mike Dudo spent the summer of 2017 locating and documenting those graves with the intention of procuring a Veterans Administration marker for each one of them.
Although the VA provides the bronze plaques he sought at no cost, those plaques must be mounted on stone or concrete footers, and Dudo has spent the last two years raising funds to cover that cost.
Jackson’s mission has not been as lengthy. The great-great-great-great-granddaughter of Perkins, she’s been looking to get her ancestor’s final resting place a new headstone only since spring.
She and Dudo saw their efforts pay off Saturday afternoon with the installation of that marker.
“He’s got a name now,” Dudo noted. “He’s not a blank stone any more.”
FINDING CEBURY
At the outset of 2019, Jackson, a Pittsburgh resident, could not have pictured herself spending a chilly, late-autumn afternoon in a New Castle cemetery.
“Up until several months ago, I had no idea this man existed,” she said of Perkins, whose new stone indicates that he was a member of Battery H of the Pennsylvania Light Artillery.
However, when her father died three years ago on Thanksgiving Day, she soon discovered that he had left her “binders upon binders of genealogy” that he had compiled on the family of his father’s father.
However, Jackson found scant information on the family of her paternal grandmother, whom she knew had died when her father was young. So Jackson, a librarian whose job affords her free access to ancestry.com, set out to see what she could learn.
“Within 10 minutes of looking, I had found information on my grandfather’s mother and her mother and her father,” she said. “And actually, she is a Mayflower descendant. He (Perkins) is directly descended from Myles Standish. So all of a sudden, I was a Mayflower descendant and I had all this family.”
Jackson’s search eventually led her to Perkins, and she learned that he was buried in Greenwood Cemetery. She contacted Ron Hughes, curator of the cemetery’s website, and a search of Greenwood’s records enabled Hughes to locate Perkins’ grave and to send Jackson the GPS coordinates.
Jackson -- who has volunteered with Boy Scouts on a similar quest to replace worn veterans' markers at a Pittsburgh area cemetery -- drove to New Castle and found not only the grave of Perkins, but also that of his son, Linus, himself a Civil War veteran who is buried next to his father.
But whereas Linus’s stone remains legible, “I was very dismayed to see that you can’t read his (Cebury Perkins’s) stone any more.”
Working with Dudo and Hughes, as well as cemetery board president Dan Salvatore and vice president/treasurer Daniel Simpson, Jackson not only began the process of getting a new stone, but also headed to the Lawrence County Historical Society and New Castle Public Library to seek additional information about Perkins. She even was able to locate a photo of her progenitor.
PLACING THE STONE
The only surprise of the day was the fact that Perkins’ new marker came in the form of a headstone similar to others on graves of his era. Salvatore and Dudo said they were told that the VA no longer provides bronze markers for veterans of World War II and earlier.
The website va.org notes, though, that markers are available “in marble, granite and bronze. Others include upright headstones in marble and granite. The style of choice must be uniform with the existing monuments in the cemetery of burial.”
Jackson, too, had expected a bronze marker, and said that she had requested that on the application form. But she wasn’t about to complain.
“My grandfather’s family was very poor,” she said. “In my research, I’ve been trying to visit the graves of all these people. Most of them don’t have any markers at all. Unfortunately, I can’t afford to be buying markers for all of these people.
“So this was really thrilling to me to be able to replace at least one of them.”
Nonetheless, the day did carry a tinge of regret.
“My only little bit of sadness is that my dad would have been so tickled to find this guy, see this replacement and find out that he was a Mayflower descendant,” she said.
“So I’m doing this for my dad, more than anything else, because I don’t know Cebury Perkins -- but I think I might name my next dog Cebury Perkins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.