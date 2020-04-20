A Farrell man was flown to Youngstown hospital Sunday night after he was shot in the arm and chest on the city's South Side.
New Castle police are investigating the incident that occurred when gunfire erupted around 8 p.m. on Chartes Street.
Police chief Bobby Salem said the police are still reviewing the details. The name of the victim, who is 23, was not readily available earlier this morning. More information will be available later.
