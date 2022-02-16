A Perry Township man is wanted by police in Beaver Falls for his reported role in a drug delivery that resulted in a woman's death last year.
Beaver Falls police have an arrest warrant for Douglas A. Lample of Portersville Road, whom they say provided what was believed to have been a fatal dose of drugs to Dawn Dittmer, 48, in her Ellwood City residence the evening of July 20.
A Perry Township woman, Diana Marie Tillia, 37, who reportedly provided the drugs to Lample, was charged by Beaver Falls police in October in connection with Dittmer's death, and was arrested on Jan. 26. Police subsequently charged Lample on Dec. 8, but have been unable to locate him.
Tillia and Lample each face one count of drug delivery resulting in death. Lample also face charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Beaver Falls police, officers were called to Dittmer's residence on Seventh Avenue where they arrived to find her unresponsive on the bedroom floor and Lample was administering CPR. He told police that she had used heroin while he was in the bathroom, and there was Narcan on the table nearby, the report said.
He told police that Dittmer fell back on the bed and was unresponsive. He said he gave her two shots of Narcan but she did not respond and he called 911. He said he moved her to the floor and started CPR as was advised by the 911 dispatcher, the court papers say.
Ambulance attendants who arrived on the scene continued CPR efforts for 20 to 25 minutes but were unsuccessful, the complaint states. An autopsy report showed that Dittmer had died of a result of a combined drug poisoning of fentanyl, difluoroethane and amphetamine.
Lample, in an interview with police, told them he had given heroin to Dittmer from a half-gram that he had bought earlier in the day from Tillia.
The police reported that they found multiple calls to Tillia that day in Lample's phone.
Tillia was arrested in New Castle on July 29 after agents served a sealed search warrant at a house in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on the city's South Side, where they reportedly found suspected fentanyl and cocaine. A confidential informant also reportedly had made controlled purchases of heroin and fentanyl from Tillia, three days after Dittmer's death, according to reports.
Tillia additionally is charged by Beaver Falls police with seven counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, four counts of criminal use of a communications facility and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Her initial bond was set at $500,000 and was reduced to $40,000 when she waived her right to a preliminary hearing. She was freed from jail on bail on Dec. 16, and is awaiting trial or adjudication.
The Ellwood City Police Department is assisting Beaver Falls police in the search for Lample, and has posted a photo of Lample on its police Facebook page. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately to report his whereabouts.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
