Cheryl E. Eppinger, 66, of Slippery Rock passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital. Mrs. Eppinger was born on Dec. 19, 1953, a daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (Senn) McGee. She was a 1971 graduate of Seneca Valley High School, Harmony. For many year…