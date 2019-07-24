Pennsylvania high court declines to review Sandusky decision

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2016 file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. Sandusky isn't getting a fresh chance to argue in state court he should get a new trial, seven years after he was convicted of molesting 10 boys. Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 turned down the 75-year-old's request it review a Superior Court decision earlier this year that rejected most of Sandusky's arguments.