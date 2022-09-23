road open

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance manager Mike McCart and Ron Carano of Frank B. Taylor Engineering move a sign to allow traffic through once again on the North Street Bridge.

 FILE | NEWS

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey.

The public can take the survey through Oct. 14 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022PDConstruction.

“PennDOT team members and our industry partners work hard year-round to support safe and efficient travel,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Our annual surveys help us look for educational opportunities and gauge perception and performance across the state.”

The 24-question survey asks respondents how they receive PennDOT road information and how often PennDOT meets expectations in construction and maintenance activities.

Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

Reporter

Debbie's been a journalist at the New Castle News since 1978, and covers county government, police and fire, New Castle schools, environment and various other realms. She also writes features, takes photos and video and copy edits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.