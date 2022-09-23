The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey.
The public can take the survey through Oct. 14 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022PDConstruction.
“PennDOT team members and our industry partners work hard year-round to support safe and efficient travel,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Our annual surveys help us look for educational opportunities and gauge perception and performance across the state.”
The 24-question survey asks respondents how they receive PennDOT road information and how often PennDOT meets expectations in construction and maintenance activities.
Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.
