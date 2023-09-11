The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is hosting a recruitment event Thursday for job seekers to learn about winter maintenance position opportunities in Lawrence County.
The job event will be from noon to 6 p.m. at PennDOT’s New Castle Maintenance Building at 1800 Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township.
Recruiters will discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth. On-the-spot applications and interviews will take place for individuals who have their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) for winter equipment operator positions.
Individuals without standard transmission experience are welcome to apply, as many PennDOT trucks are now equipped with automatic transmissions.
Other permanent and seasonal employment opportunities within the department that don’t require a CDL also are open for applicants.
Laptops and staff will be available to assist interested participants in navigating the department's new electronic application system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.