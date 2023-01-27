The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the extended closures of rest areas in the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Plain Grove Township.
Both rest areas have been closed to the public since mid-September for interior renovations and sidewalk repairs, and there is no access to them. The closure has been extended through the end of January and the rest areas are expected to reopen Feb. 1.
Other rest areas are available for use along that highway in neighboring Mercer County and in Allegheny County.
