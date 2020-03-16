The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is shuttering all driver license and photo license centers statewide.
Expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, and safety and emission inspections will be extended.
For driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31, the expiration date is now extended until April 30.
Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31, the expiration date is now extended until April 30.
Persons with Disabilities Parking Placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31, the expiration date is now extended until April 30.
All PennDOT District and County maintenance offices are closed. Additionally, construction projects have been suspended in these counties until further notice, however PennDOT crews are available to perform critical functions and emergency maintenance as needed.
All PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers statewide will be closed to the public effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Public transportation and rail services have also been adjusted. Please check local transit agencies and Amtrak’s website for up-do-date information.
As a reminder, customers may complete various transactions and access multiple resources via the Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
