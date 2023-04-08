Neil Rudel, the co-host of Nittany Nation Overtime, will be the keynote speaker at an April 25 dinner sponsored by the Penn State Alumni Association’s Lawrence County Chapter.
The event, which is open to the public and all Penn State alumni, is at 7 p.m. at Gallo’s Italian Villa on Wilmington Road.
Rudel, a graduate of Penn State’s school of journalism, is the managing editor of the Altoona Mirror. He is co-authored a book in 2010 with Cory Giger called, “They Know Joe,” comprised of interviews with people who knew legendary Penn State football coach Joe Paterno throughout his career.
Rudel, a native of Johnstown, has worked at the Altoona Mirror since 1978 as a sports writer, sports editor and for the past 16 years, managing editor.
He previously covered sports at the Beaver County Times in 1982-83. He has covered Penn State football since 1977, and the upcoming season will be his 47th year on the beat.
He will share stories at the dinner of having covered Penn State for the Mirror.
Rudel received the first-ever Fran Fisher Award for Excellence in Sports Journalism by the National Football Foundation’s Central Pennsylvania chapter in 2012.
He is one of the founders of the Blair County Sports Hall of Fame, established in 1987.
Tickets for the event are $30 per person and are available at Bucky’s Barber Shop at Westgate Plaza, or by calling chapter president Tom Show at (724) 856-2255. The deadline for ticket sales is April 23. A cash bar and drawings will be part of the festivities.
All proceeds will benefit the chapter’s scholarship fund. Each year, scholarships of $500 each are awarded to deserving high school seniors who are planning to attend Penn State. This year’s awards will be presented at a picnic for families, friends and alumni in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.