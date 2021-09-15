A forensic pathologist who reviewed the autopsy report and photos of Bryce Kenneth Tompkins said he had been shot twice in the back, and he was dead when he was dumped into the Neshannock Creek.
Dr. Jennifer Hammers, a Beaver County native who has a private forensics business and works alongside Dr. Cyril Wecht in his Westmoreland County business, was called as an expert witness in the trial of Regis Andrew Brown this week in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Brown, 62, formerly of Fairview, Erie County, is charged with homicide and related charges in Tompkins’ cold case death. Tompkins’ body was found by two hunters on Dec. 26, 1988 in the Neshannock Creek. The state police had been investigating the case until Brown, also known as Rex Knight, confessed and was charged in 2018.
A picture painted in opening statements by Jonathan Miller, assistant district attorney who is prosecuting the case, is that Tompkins witnessed Paul Ayersman, now deceased, and another man burglarizing the VFW club on East Washington Street, so they killed him. The two men and Brown were hanging around together at the time.
Hammers, who said she has done more than 5,000 autopsies in Boston, New York and Pittsburgh, said she didn’t perform the autopsy on Tompkins. The prosecution hired her to review the autopsy performed at the time by now-retired forensic pathologistDr. Abdulrezak Al-Shakir, in Allegheny County on Dec. 27, 1988.
Miller said after Wednesday’s court session that attempts to contact him to testify were unsuccessful.
Hammers explained that Tompkins suffered one gunshot wound to his lower left back and one higher on the right side of his back. The left bullet traveled upward, through the lungs, fractured some ribs and went into the chest, then the neck, perforating the left subclavian artery and stopped next to his trachea, she said.
The other bullet went through the body on the right side, through the lung, exited his upper arm, then back into the body, she testified. She said the bullets were either a .38- or .357-caliber and they were removed from Tompkins’ body.
Hammers said both bullets caused similar damage to Tompkins’ body and each caused about 1/2 liter of blood to leak into the chest cavity. She estimated “death would have happened within a few minutes at the very most.”
“Mr. Tompkins’ back was toward the gun as it as fired,” she concluded.
In describing the black-and-white autopsy photos shown to the jury, Hammers described the post-mortem decay of the skin, but concluded, “I can’t provide a number of days or weeks” that he was dead before he was found.
“It could have been a week, two weeks, a month, a month and a half. In my opinion, I can’t pin it down to a specific time.”
Also testifying was George H. Martin, 71, of East Wallace Ave., whose house was burglarized the night of Dec. 9, 1988. He said he arrived home that night between 10 and 11 p.m. to find his bedroom light on and his gun cabinet open. Nobody was inside the house but the front door was open, so he called police knowing he was missing some guns. He realized later one of his leather jackets and a ring was stolen.
Martin told the jury he kept a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson chrome-plated snub-nosed revolver on his dresser that he took to bed with him at night, and it was missing, along with a 20-gauge, three-shot shotgun from his cabinet.
He said that he used special hollow-point shells with the revolver.
When police arrested Brown and Ayersman in connection with the burglary and a couple of convenience store robberies, he saw who he believed was Brown in the district judge’s courtroom wearing what he realized was his stolen leather jacket.
Referring to the white-haired long-bearded defendant in the courtroom Wednesday, he said, “he didn’t look like that at the time.”
He said he never got his jacket back, but the city police gave back his revolver and they had cut the stock off of it.
Also testifying Wednesday was retired state police investigator Joseph Vascetti, who filed the charges against Brown. He described the steps of his investigation into Tompkins throughout the past 33 years.
The court session began in the morning with opening statements by Miller and defense attorney, county public Defender Larry Keith, who, in an animated scenario emphatically told the jury that the day after Brown confessed to Vascetti, Vascetti called his own press conference, and the very next day after that, Vascetti retired.
“I told (Brown) I listened to this whole story that you told Trooper Vascetti,” Keith said, and he asked him why he confessed. “He said that for the last 20 years Trooper Vascetti kept pressuring him after he said he didn’t do it,” Keith said.
“He didn’t do this,” Keith said. “He couldn’t have done it, at least not the way he said he did it. Regis Brown had enough and Trooper Vascetti wanted to get one cold case before he retired.
“We’re going to prove that he is innocent, and we don’t have that burden,” Keith concluded.
Miller said the evidence to be presented in court Thursday will include the taped, 45-minute detailed confession of Regis Brown.
The trial is proceeding in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto.
Brown already is serving a life sentence in the state Correctional Institution at Camp Hill for the murders of his wife and stepdaughter. He pleaded guilty to first- and third-degree murder in those killings and was convicted in 2018.
Regardless of the outcome of the case in the Tompkins killing, Brown will likely be in jail for the rest of his life. Ayersman, accused as his accomplice, died in 2016.
