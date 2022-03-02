Parking permits for street-metered spaces are now available in Ellwood City.
Vehicle owners can apply to the borough for the permits, which cost $25 per month. The allowable spaces exclude handicapped metered spaces.
A color-coded parking permit will be issued and should be placed so it is visible through the windshield.
The permits are not transferable from one vehicle to another. To obtain a permit, visit the utility office in the Ellwood City municipal building at 525 Lawrenve Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.