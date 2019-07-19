KINGSTON, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania school district is warning that children could end up in foster care if their parents don't pay overdue school lunch bills.
The letters sent recently to about 1,000 parents in Luzerne County's Wyoming Valley West School District have prompted complaints from parents and a stern rebuke from local child-welfare authorities.
The district says it's trying to collect more than $20,000, and other methods to get parents to pay haven't been successful.
County officials say children aren't sent to foster care over their parents' nonpayment of lunch bills.
In the wake of complaints, district officials say they plan to send out a less threatening letter next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.