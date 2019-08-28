Seasonal practices apparently will begin this week as scheduled at the Hess Ice Rink in Neshannock Township.
On Tuesday, crews were painting the ice to cap off the replacement of the facility’s 27-year-old ice system.
Handled by Johnstown-based Everything Ice, the project has included a new floor, subfloor heat, sand, vapor barrier, insulation, cooling tube and ultimately, a sleeker ice surface.
It also is expected to save on energy costs, according to Mark Bucci, Neshannock Township director of parks and recreation.
The project is not tied to the Renovate the Rink contest that the arena won back in January. Nor is it included in s $3.7 million plan by the township to expand the Hess locker rooms and create addition office, meeting and parking space.
