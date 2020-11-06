HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania voters have returned at least 17 incumbent members to Congress, with one race undecided, and have elected the first Republican auditor general in more than two decades.
Democrat Josh Shapiro was also declared the winner of his race Friday for a second term as the state's attorney general.
“I ran as the people’s AG, on my record of taking on the big fights and standing up to the most powerful,” Shapiro said shortly after The Associated Press called his race. “And I’m grateful that the people of Pennsylvania have given me the opportunity to keep working for them and having their backs.”
Two more incumbent congressional Democrats sealed victories, U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in the Allentown area and Matt Cartwright in Scranton. The only uncalled congressional race remaining in the state is in the Pittsburgh area, where U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb faces Republican Sean Parnell.
Republican Timothy DeFoor will be the state’s next auditor general after outpacing Democrat Nina Ahmad, while vote counting continues to determine the result for state treasurer. Republicans will keep majority control of both chambers of the General Assembly.
PRESIDENT
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are hotly contesting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, one of the few remaining states to be claimed in their battle for the presidency.
Counting of mail-in ballots pushed Biden into a narrow lead on Friday in a state that's critical for Trump's hopes to reach 270 electoral votes and repeat his 2016 Pennsylvania win.
A flurry of litigation over voting and vote counting has been brought by Trump and the Republican Party in recent days, particularly over Pennsylvania's year-old law that greatly expanded mail-in voting. It's not clear how those cases may change the race.
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 16
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly won a sixth term in a northwestern Pennsylvania district against a political newcomer, teacher Kristy Gnibus. Democrats had viewed Kelly as potentially vulnerable after he won his race by 4 percentage points in 2018.
The district has a Republican registration advantage, about 22,000. But Democratic parts of the district took the same conservative turn in 2016 as other historically Democratic parts of Pennsylvania where residents are whiter, less affluent and less educated.
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 17
Lamb sought a second full term after becoming a Democratic star in 2018 for winning two races in two Trump districts — a special election in a district Trump won by 20 percentage points and a general election in a redrawn district against a three-term incumbent.
He declared victory late Wednesday, but The Associated Press has yet to call the race.
Lamb faced a challenge from Republican Parnell, a decorated Army vet who is a regular guest on Fox News programs and is known for his memoir on the war in Afghanistan and for authoring two action novels.
Parnell is also a Trump darling. He got a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention and campaign stump shout-outs from Trump, with southwestern Pennsylvania a regular destination for Trump.
Parnell, in turn, adopted Trump’s law-and-order rhetoric.
The district runs from Pittsburgh’s suburbs through Ohio River towns to the Ohio border and has a heavy — albeit shrinking — Democratic registration advantage of 62,000 votes. But it is also home to many conservative Democrats who helped Trump win it by 2.5 percentage points in 2016.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Shapiro, a former state lawmaker and county commissioner in the Philadelphia suburbs, won the contest to remain the state's top law enforcement official. He beat Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, a lawyer from Mount Lebanon and a former Allegheny County Council member.
Shapiro, a resident of Abington, has been outspoken about election preparation and proper vote counting in recent weeks, and a regular on television newscasts about the campaign and canvassing in Pennsylvania.
His win of a second term keeps him on the list of potential gubernatorial hopefuls in two years, when Wolf is term-limited.
“Once again, we proved that we can overperform the top of the ticket and earn support from across party lines and ideological lines, based on our record,” Shapiro said.
Shapiro took over following the debacle that was Democrat Kathleen Kane’s term in office. Kane resigned in the fourth year of her term after being convicted of fraud and later served jail time.
Shapiro oversaw the investigation that culminated in the August 2018 release of a grand jury report that found about 300 Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania had sexually abused children for seven decades, and that their higher-ups helped cover it up.
Heidelbaugh had described Shapiro as lacking experience as a courtroom lawyer and having chased headlines to feed political ambition. She cited his recent and repeated publicizing of coronavirus-related price gouging cases.
TREASURER
Republican Stacy Garrity and incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella are waiting to learn who will be the state's treasurer come January.
Torsella, considered a potential gubernatorial or U.S. Senate candidate, said his major accomplishments as state treasurer include setting up a scholarship program that begins for children at birth and leading a lawsuit against large Wall Street banks over their bond fees.
The lawsuit resulted in a nearly $400 million settlement over the price fixing claims, money that is being split with other plaintiffs. He has also moved more of the state’s investments into index funds, putting the state on track to save hundreds of millions of dollars in investment fees in the coming decades.
Torsella, 57, a resident of Flourtown, served as President Barack Obama’s envoy for United Nations management and reform, headed the National Constitution Center, and was former Gov. Ed Rendell’s choice to serve as chairperson of the Pennsylvania State Board of Education.
Garrity, 56, who retired as a colonel in 2016 after 30 years with the Army Reserves. She is vice president of a tungsten smelting plant.
Garrity, who lives in Athens in Bradford County, wants to use the Treasury Department’s leverage to push lawmakers and the governor to limit spending to money that has been formally appropriated by the Legislature and end the executive branch’s spending of money outside the pre-approval process.
AUDITOR GENERAL
The race for auditor general pitted Republican Timothy L. DeFoor, a county controller in central Pennsylvania, against Democrat Nina Ahmad, a former deputy Philadelphia mayor. DeFoor was declared the winner Friday.
“What an honor, what a pleasure what a privilege,” DeFoor said Friday, reached by cellphone on a golf course. “And once the race is officially called, I’m ready to serve, ready to serve.”
DeFoor, who is Black, will be sworn in in January as the state’s first elected “row officer” of color.
DeFoor, 58, the elected controller in Dauphin County, which includes Harrisburg, ran on his experience, saying it would make him uniquely qualified for the office. He has spent three decades conducting governmental audits and fraud investigations for the state inspector general, the state attorney general and a large hospital system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.