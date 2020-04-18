In Neshannock Township, Dr. Richard and Janice Morgan were patiently watching TV to finally see a glimpse of their son after he spent nine months in space.
Halfway around the world, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan was probably feeling the same.
Morgan, along with fellow American Jessica Meir and Russian Oleg Skripochka, touched down in Kazakhstan at 1:16 a.m. Friday with a parachute-assisted landing after disembarking from the International Space Station.
In the process of moving through the Earth's atmosphere and landing, there was a planned loss of connection between the crew and the ground of about five minutes.
"It seemed so long until they confirmed it," Janice Morgan said Friday afternoon. "There were people everywhere and it was hard to see. We were looking forward to that moment when we got to see his face."
With a camera on the ground sending video to NASA's online stream, Skripochka — the Soyuz's commander — was taken out of the spacecraft first and seated in a chair to regain equilibrium while initial medical evaluations were performed.
Then Meir was carried out next and the camera focused on her. Finally after a few minutes, the camera showed Morgan.
"It's a relief. I'm joyful," his mother said. "I'm praising the Lord because I'm thankful for Him bringing Andrew through. It's a joyful, thankful time that he is home and I'm very happy he's home. I'll feel even better when he's in Houston."
All three astronauts were able to place phone calls while being checked out by doctors. Morgan called his wife, Stacey. She and the couple's four children watched the entire mission from NASA's Christopher C. Kraft Jr. Mission Control Center in Houston. The two families were in contact with each other all Thursday evening into early Friday morning.
"They're anxious for him to be in Houston," his mother said.
Morgan called his parents just before leaving the ISS late Thursday night. He officially spent 272 days in space, completing the fourth-longest single duration mission by an American. He orbited the Earth 4,352 times and spent 45 hours and 48 minutes across seven spacewalks doing research which will increase knowledge about how the human body responds to longer-duration spaceflight.
After landing, the crew members were taken by helicopter to another Kazakhstan city, where they split up. Morgan and Meir boarded a NASA airplane headed for refueling in Goose Bay, Canada, after flying over the North Pole.
Once back in Houston, Morgan was to land at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, then move to nearby Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center where he will live in a planned quarantine for at least a week.
"He'll be at crew quarters until they determine he can go home," his mother said. "His family will meet him."
In the meantime, Morgan already has a few specialty food items he can't wait to eat. Aboard the ISS, he's able to request food and can even try other delicacies belonging to other astronauts from around the world. However, meals in space have the water vacuumed out before, so water needs to be added.
"We're sending him pepperoni rolls," his mother said.
So where are they from?
"He loves Pizza Joe's," she said. "He's looking forward to May's Donuts, too."
She also added her son is looking forward to eating kibbeh, a Middle Eastern dish found on several Lawrence County menus.
"He's looking forward to taking a real shower and having hamburgers,” she said.
After Morgan lands in Houston, he'll have time to decompress, but will probably need a nap. His parents aren't expecting to talk to him until Saturday, perhaps Sunday at the latest, letting him time to recover and spend time with his wife and kids.
"He called us right before he left to get in the capsule," his mother said. "I wouldn't be surprised if we don't hear from him (Saturday), at least briefly."
When his parents finally do get the chance to speak with him, motherly instinct might take over on a few questions.
"I think it will be joyful and one of telling him how proud we are and how glad we are that things went smoothly," his mother said. "As a mom, I want to know how is he feeling. Each astronaut reacts differently when they come back. I what to know how he's doing and how he's feeling with his balance. I want to know health-wise how he's doing and how he's feeling."
