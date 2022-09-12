A woman was injured a three-car collision Sunday on West State Street in Union Township.
Union Township police reported that Cody W. Domhoff, 32, of West Wallace Avenue, was driving his Dodge Ram east on West State Street, approaching the Union Square shopping center around 10 a.m. when he reportedly became distracted by reaching down to pick up something from the floor.
Domhoff’s vehicle hit the back end of a Dodge Ram driven by Andrew Robison, 56, of Pittsburgh, and Robison’s vehicle in turn struck a Chevrolet Traverse SUV driven by his wife, Melissa Robison, 36, of the same address.
A passenger in Domhoff’s car, Shannon Domhoff, 32, of West Wallace Avenue, was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
Her injuries were unknown.
Domhoff’s and Robison’s pickup trucks were towed. Melissa Robison’s car was drivable, police asid.
The Union Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Police said Cody Domhoff is to be cited for careless driving.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.