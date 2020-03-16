At least one person was taken to the hospital after an accident between an Amish buggy and a Tri-County Industries truck Monday morning.
The truck, which was hauling dumpsters, and buggy collided about 8:30 a.m. at Route 158 and Phillips School Road in Wilmington Township. According to reports from the scene, the horse pulling the buggy was spooked by the approaching truck and apparently ran out into the intersection.
The horse was euthanized at the scene. The name and condition of the injured person was not immediately available.
