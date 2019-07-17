A man who died in an overnight shooting in Shenango Township has been identified as 23-year-old Brian Robert Eisenhuth, 23.
Eisenhuth was one of two men who were shot around 1 a.m. at a house on wooded property on Bryson Mill Road.
The other victim, Ronald L. Lantz Jr., 24, was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.
Members of the state police forensic unit are at the house investigating this morning and have the area blocked off. They have not yet released any of the circumstances surrounding the incident, nor have they identified the shooter.
The status of the second victim is not being released yet, police said this morning.
Deputy Coroner Samuel Teolis said he doesn't know a lot of details about what happened. He arrived at the scene around 2:10 a.m. to pronounce Eisenhuth dead.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said Thursday that Lantz was being treated at the hospital and was to be released. He said it does not appear from the investigation that the individuals had shot each other.
No information was available from Lamancusa or the state police about any possible suspects.
Details about the incident remain under investigation by the state police, he said.
Lamancusa said an autopsy is to be performed today on Eisenhuth at the Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County.
