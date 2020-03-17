One person sustained burns and was flown to a hospital after an early morning fire at Gaslight Mobile Home Park in Hickory Township.
Flames broke out in a mobile home there around 12:45 a.m. According to reports from the scene, a woman who lives there was able to escape with pets, but a male resident in a wheelchair had to be helped out by a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.