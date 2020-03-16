COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — All bars and restaurants in Ohio closed as of 9 p.m. Sunday until further notice, said Gov. Mike DeWine, who is taking a tough stance on trying to stem the coronavirus saying “if we don't take these actions now, it'll be too late.”
DeWine said what he called “very drastic action" was prompted by concerns from around the state about crowded bars. He said takeout and delivery would still be allowed.
DeWine said he understood the impact on small businesses and steps would be taken to mitigate the suffering.
“What we've done this week is drastic action, but we're taking these steps to save lives,” DeWine tweeted.
The governor said earlier in the day that it was possible that Ohio schools may be closed for the rest of the academic year.
The city of Columbus announced Sunday that a firefighter/emergency medical technician had tested positive for COVID-19. The firefighter has been isolated at home and 31 firefighters who had contact with the individual are being evaluated.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium joined the list of organizations announcing temporary closures.
A look at the latest developments in Ohio:
DeWINE GETTING TOUGH
DeWine said he doesn't know when bars and restaurants will reopen.
“How long this order will be in effect, we don’t frankly know," DeWine told reporters Sunday afternoon. “It will be in effect as long as it needs to."
DeWine said he understood the “brutally tough" impact on small businesses and steps would be taken to mitigate the suffering.
“Delay means more people will die," he said. ”Literally every day we delay, the data clearly shows that more people will die." More than that, he said, the Ohio health care system “will not hold up" for others with urgent needs, such as those with strokes or heart attacks.
“People will die if we do not do not make these decisions," he said.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said an executive order would be signed to enable workers who do not have paid leave benefits to access unemployment compensation during the emergency. Others steps would help bar and restaurant owners return liquor purchased for holiday or sporting events and to allow businesses and nonprofits help through disaster loans, he said.
