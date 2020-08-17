Program spreads scholarships round Zoey Ondako, who was named Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman 2021 on Saturday, wasn’t the only finalist to walk away with a scholarship.

It may have been tougher than ever this year to claim the title of Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman.

Not only would the winner have to set herself apart from the other finalists, but she’d also have to weather the ramifications of a global pandemic.

New Castle High senior Zoey Ondako, though, was among 18 teens who stood toe to toe with COVID-19 disruptions through five postponements and was announced Saturday as the scholarship program’s top finisher for 2021.

The program took place at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in front of a socially distanced audience consisting of contestants’ families only.

“It’s been crazy,” Ondako said. “I feel like I’ve been waiting so long for this show to happen. Due to the virus and everything, I wasn’t sure that we were going to have one. So I’m just glad that we had a show and all the girls got to participate.”

Getting emotionally up five times for a show that didn’t happen, she added, “was definitely difficult. But I feel like we’ve all had ourselves prepared for so long that we just couldn’t wait for it to happen.”

And when she at last heard her name called as the winner, it was a moment that left her momentarily stunned.

“I was definitely shocked,” the daughter of Larry and Bess Ondako said. “I didn’t know what to say; I didn’t even know where to go. I’m super excited, though, and I can’t wait for the future.”

For Rosanne Palladino, the program chairperson, the conclusion of Saturday’s much-delayed event meant a sigh of relief.

“The problem was, we didn’t know if we were ever going to be able to do it,” she said. “I was so frustrated and I had so much anxiety. I wanted to do it for them. It’s the experience of the thing.”

Not only did she have to manage her own emotions, but she also needed to be a reassuring presence to the young women she was shepherding.

“Every time it got pushed back, I’d tell them, ‘Hang in there, we’re going again,’ " she said. "We started it May 16th, went to June something, went to July, then another July, then August second, then I hit August 15th. I thought, 'you gotta do what you have to do.’ ”

Not all of her charges made it through. As the postponements began to mount up, 12 of the original 30 finalists had to bow out.

As for the 18 who were left, “I’m so proud of them,” Palladino said. “They could have walked away at any time, but they stuck it out.

“They were so intent on doing the program. They wanted to do it. They would say ‘thank you’ every time they would leave; ‘thank you for letting us do it.’”

The next challenge for Ondako, who also claimed Saturday’s Talent and Scholarship awards, is the Pennsylvania Distinguished Young Woman competition.That event had been scheduled to take place at the Cathedral as well, but now will be contested virtually. And whereas past Lawrence County winners have had three months to get ready, Ondako has a week.

She’ll have to prepare and submit videos of her talent and fitness routines, and get onto a Zoom call for the interview and self-expression components.

“One week,” she said. “We’ll see how that goes. I’m incredibly thankful to have Rosanne to help me. She’s been absolutely amazing about everything.”

If that amounts to one more thing Palladino has to address, well, her to-do list still was shortened significantly by several of the program’s preliminary activities that were axed because of the coronavirus.

“I eliminated the bowl-a-thon, they can’t come to my house to eat,” she said. “We do a Los Amigos Night, we couldn’t do that.

“So there was a lot of stuff we couldn’t do. But they got the biggest thing.”