Officials celebrate Shenango water project completion

There was no gusher, but a lot of gushing.
Anyone who expected to see a geyser when an in-ground water valve was turned Friday morning at the Pennsylvania American Water office in Shenango Township would have been disappointed. The twist, staged to celebration the completion of a $10.5 million water project in the township’s Castlewood area, was purely ceremonial. The actual control valve is located farther south on Ellwood Road.
Nonetheless, an assemblage of PAWC and local government officials couldn’t say enough about the project, which brings public water to more than 700 homes in Castlewood.
The project, which began in August 2017, involved not only the installation of 19 miles of water lines, but also the construction of a 300,000-gallon elevated water tank on Harmony Baptist Road, a booster pump station behind the PAWC office and a pressure-reducing valve station on Shenango Stop Road.
“Our ten-and-a-half million dollar investment provides water service and improved fire protection for over 700 households,” noted Andrew Clarkson, PAWC vice president of operations. “Our partnership with the New Castle Sanitation Authority, Shenango Township officials and local property owners is a great example of how a public-private partnership can improve the quality of life.”
Jay Lucas, western Pennsylvania engineering manager for the water company, singled out the 19 miles’ worth of eight- and 12-inch-diameter water line to emphasize the scope of the project.
“Nineteen miles,” he said. “That’s over 100,000 feet. That’s got to be one of the biggest single contiguous projects we’ve done at least in my 30-plus years. That is amazing.
“We’re able to do that based on the revenues we’re going to get from the water bills of those 700-plus customers.”
He also noted that 100 new fire hydrants were installed as part of the project, something that Shenango Area Fire District Chief Dave Rishel appreciated.
“When it comes to the fire service, it’s all about how fast you can get there and how much water you can put on it,” Rishel said. “Not only will it go for fire protection, but it’s going to save people many dollars in insurance premiums because most vendors want you within 1,000 feet of a hydrant. Every house, to my knowledge, is within 1,000 feet of the hydrants and therefore every resident affected by the new water system should see a reduction in their insurance premium.
“We’ve actually used the system,” he went on. “From a fire service point of view, not only is it a system, it’s a great system. It provides more than adequate water than what we could use.”
Government officials on hand included Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler; Shenango Township supervisors Frank Augustine, Al Burick III and Brandon Rishel; and township emergency management coordinator Justin Data. Vogler pointed out that the project is just one of multiple economic development efforts going on around the county, and Augustine thanked Pennsylvania American for its continued service to the community,
“Personally, I have a little pizza business,” he quipped. “The use of your water has kept me from having to get a real job for over 50 years. I just want to thank you for being able to supply it.”
