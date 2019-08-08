Demolition of the First Merit Building is expected to occur Oct 1.
Tom Wilson, the property's owner, updated New Castle City Council on the project during its caucus Tuesday night.
"We're still working through the demolition," said Wilson, who also owns Washington Centre and the Temple Building. "We've got half the environmental work (done)."
He added that a proposal for the demolition work is being prepared.
Once the site is demolished and cleared, a portion of it will be used for free, two-hour parking for the public. The remainder will be set aside for parking geared to nearby businesses.
"People want to know is this building coming down, because we promised them it would be down in early 2019," Councilman Tim Fulkerson said. "It's still here. Are we going to see it down by the end of 2019?"
"There's quite a bit of anxiousness in the community," Councilman Paul Stefano added. "They keep expecting something to occur."
Wilson said he has owned the site for 15 months.
"It's a process," he said. "I assumed we would have had it down earlier."
Fulkerson then questioned Wilson about a report of a permanent ice rink being built on the former Rite Aid property. Fulkerson referenced a draft report on the city's downtown district that stated a year-round facility was a possibility.
Wilson explained he does not own that land. However, he allowed his First Merit property to be used for last year's holiday skating event.
Joshua Lamancusa, Lawrence County's district attorney, spearheads the popular wintertime experience. For the past two years, a temporary ice rink was set up.
Funding the event were the Hoyt Foundation, the county commissioners, PNC Bank and the Lawrence County Bar Association. The county's District Attorney's Office, the New Castle Police Department and New Visions for Lawrence County planned the gathering.
"The agreement we have with the district attorney was they could use our property for a month or so around Christmas, but it's not a permanent facility," Wilson said. "They put in around $8,000 in electrical services.
"When they put in all that electrical service, we told them they were welcome to come back. There's no permanent ice skating rink planned for our area."
Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo said the city provided $2,000 in electricity. The fire department also transported water to the rink to create ice.
Mastrangelo called a permanent ice rink impractical. However, he supports Lamancusa's efforts and said last night he would back it again this year.
