Police say a North Hill man who was pulled over speeding and erratic driving had a gun in his possession illegally.
New Castle officers arrested Charles Louis Searcy, 46, of the 400 block of East Leasure Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a traffic stop near the intersection of West Washington and Jefferson streets.
According to a criminal complaint, Searcy was driving a vehicle with a Georgia registration that sped past the officers on patrol and failed to negotiate a turn at the Diamond downtown. The vehicle struck a barrier and tried to continue into traffic but was stopped by the police.
The police in trying to arrest him had to take him to the ground, and they reportedly found a .38-caliber pistol underneath him loaded with one round in the chamber and one in the magazine.
Searcy suffered an injury to his left eye and his car had moderate front-end damage. The vehicle was impounded. He was taken to UPMC Jameson for medical evaluation and a blood test, then taken to the Lawrence County jail.
The police reported another person's name was registered to the gun with no other information.
A criminal history check showed Searcy was convicted of a felony burglary charge and is not permitted to have a gun.
He is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a license, resisting arrest, DUI, driving while his license is suspended, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and reckless driving.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $5,000. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
