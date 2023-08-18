Debby McClain, a seasoned crafter who learned to sew 60 years ago in 4-H, won the inaugural “It’s in the Bag” contest at the Lawrence County Fair.
“I was very excited,” said McClain, who lives in North Beaver Township. “There was so much competition.”
Devised by the fair’s Home Arts, Traditions and Sciences Department, the contest was designed for crafters. The committee made 24 bags with the same items; all were picked up about 10 days before the fair for $5 each and 16 contestants returned them.
Contestants were encouraged to sew, crochet, knit, glue, hot-glue, paint or use any other “crafting” skill.
Those taking part could add an item or two if necessary and were encouraged to use every item in the bag. More points were earned for using every item.
“I believe the contest went very well,’ said Deb Houston, director of the department. “The response was strong and the entries displayed a vast range of creativity. I saw a decorated denim jacket, a birdhouse, a purse, a picture frame and a collage.”
Committee members donated items for the bags.
“We had 25 pompom packages and 25 balls of crochet thread and neckties donated,” said McClain, who also serves on the committee. “Things people had collected.”
“All of the items were excess sewing notions that our team members had 24 of,” Houston added.
She considered the contest challenging.
“My contribution was zippers,” Houston said. “I detest installing zippers in a garment.”
McClain made what she called a grandmother’s purse and an interactive book.
“It’s for a little girl, kind of a quiet book while sitting in church,” the 70-year-old said. “It refers to many of the items within the purse like pompoms.”
Lisa Kobialka of New Castle placed second in the contest and Megan Black of Salem, Ohio, took third.
