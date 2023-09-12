An East Side man is in custody after leading state troopers on a chase that ended in a wreck in North Beaver Township early Monday.
State police reported Dante L. Laurenza, 19, of Addis Street, had an unregistered gun in his vehicle when it struck a phone pole and overturned on Moravia Road. Police said he had been driving without his lights on to avoid arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, a trooper on patrol was traveling east on West State Street in Mahoning Township and saw a westbound truck pass him at high speed. The truck turned onto Mohawk School Road.
As the trooper approached the intersection of Mohawk School and Miller Farm Road, the truck driver turned off his light and failed to stop at a posted stop sign then sped away. The trooper turned on his emergency lights and siren and followed the truck past Mohawk High School and onto Hoffmaster Road, where the truck failed to stop at a stop sign on Route 317.
The truck sped on Route 317 south through Edinburg and Mount Jackson roads, where there is a posted stop sign and red blinking rights, the report said. It continued onto Mount Air Road and the trooper called off the pursuit for safety reasons.
The police were called around 1:35 a.m. to the 1200 block of Moravia Road, where a gray Ford F-150 truck had overturned onto its roof.
The truck failed to negotiate a curve and slid off the road and hit a bush then sheared a telephone pole in half before it flipped over.
Several alcoholic beverage containers were found inside the truck, and Union Township police had two men in custody, state police reported.
Laurenza was identified as the driver. A pistol was confiscated from the passenger, Toby James Zduniak, and another gun was found inside the truck, police reported.
Laurenza was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital with suspected injuries and a blood alcohol test.
He is charged with possession of a firearm with the manufacturer number altered, carrying a gun without a license, fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence, driving without lights to avoid arrest, careless driving, minor prohibited from driving with alcohol, reckless driving, driving at unsafe speed, disregarding traffic lanes and stop sign violations.
He was arraigned by Senior District Judge David B. Rishel and committed to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.