Construction will begin Monday for the Bartholomew Road Bridge linking North Beaver and Little Beaver townships.
The bridge, owned by North Beaver Township, has been closed to traffic since the fall of 2021 because of poor condition, according to Bill Humphrey of Frank B. Taylor Engineering, the design engineers for the project.
Humphrey said the bridge was inspected by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which recommended that it be closed.
The reconstruction is scheduled to be finished and the bridge reopened by July 12 this year.
The township has awarded a contract to Gregori Construction Inc. of Sarver, Butler County, the lowest of seven bidders at $1,121,121 for the work. The cost will be paid with 80 percent federal, 15 percent state and 5 percent township funding.
A detour will be posted using both state and municipal roads.
