Norfolk Southern Corp. has signed a two-year lease for a Family Assistance Center that will open at noon Tuesday in East Palestine, Ohio.
The original center was set up within 24 hours of a Feb. 3 train derailment in which cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals spilled and caught fire.
The center is relocating from the Abundant Life Fellowship Church in New Waterford to Rebecca’s Place at 191 E. Rebecca St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We are committed to supporting and being a part of the East Palestine community for the long haul,” Will Harden, Norfolk Southern’s Senior Director of Legal Claims, said. “The new location of our Family Assistance Center will help us support area residents and ensure they have the support they need.”
The center is a resource for questions, concerns and assistance.
Residents with questions may reach the center at (800) 230-7049.
Residents seeking assistance from the center should take with them:
•Driver's license or other government-issued identification
•Proof of residency, such as a current utility or other bill.
•Proof of dependency for minors, including the child’s birth certificate or Social Security card.
• Receipts for out-of-pocket expenses incurred as a result of the derailment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.