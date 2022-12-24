It’s been a difficult year for local school districts who have said goodbye to superintendents at their helms in Lawrence County as they look for successors.
But in all cases, it has come down to finding the right fit for the job.
The exodus started in February when Dr. Jeffrey Matty announced plans to resign as superintendent of the Wilmington Area School District. The district, in an innovative move, named Dr. Terence P. Meehan as a shared superintendent with the Neshannock Township School District in March.
In the New Castle Area School District, Debbie DeBlasio announced her retirement earlier this year and left the district on June 30. Since then, the board went through at least two unsuccessful rounds of interviews for a permanent superintendent before it landed on Rick Rossi of Greenville, a retired superintendent, to fill the role on an interim basis for one year. The board has not advertised for a new superintendent since the last round of interviews in July. Rossi’s contract was solidified in June.
“He’s been doing a good job and everyone was happy with him,” board President Gary Schooley said. Because of that, the district and Rossi had worked it out that he would stay until the end of the 2022-23 school year.
But since then, the search for a new permanent superintendent has stopped, and other considerations are on the drawing board, Schooley said last week. He was mum about what the board has discussed in executive sessions about it.
“We have a plan that will come into more clarity in the new year, when we put some pieces in place,” Schooley said. As for Rossi, the board is happy with what he’s done in the district so far this year, he said.
“He’s doing a good job and we’re happy with where we’re heading and we’d like to be able to continue that,” Schooley said.
Shenango Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck will retire in June from the place he said has felt like home.
Schreck has been a longtime figure for the Wildcats, serving as a past band director, junior high and high school principal. He was assistant superintendent from July 2010 to 2012, and became superintendent in 2012.
He said he has loved the relationships he built over the years with the community through his different roles, stating everyone puts students first.
Schreck said he’s retiring to spend more time with his family, and allowing himself to continue to recover from severe injuries he suffered in a near-fatal accident in April 2021, when his vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Routes 422 and 388.
He said he appreciates how communities both in and out of Shenango have rallied to support him and his family.
The Mohawk Area School District was hit with the reality of losing its superintendent earlier this month, when Dr. Michael Leitera resigned to assume the position of CEO at another public school district in Pennsylvania.
After serving in various roles in other districts, Leitera came to Mohawk as its superintendent in July 2015.
He said he plans to stay with the district during its transition to a new superintendent, and he is working with the district on an exit plan.
Leitera said his time with Mohawk has been an incredible experience, adding he will always have “Warrior Pride.”
