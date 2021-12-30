No. 3 Story of 2021: Dewey residents resuming 'normalcy'

A scarred Croton Avenue neighborhood has resumed quiet normalcy after it was shaken by a springtime evening of unexpected terror.
A brutal double homicide and shooting that rocked the 1000 block of Dewey Avenue on May 12 resulted in the arrest of a man whose behavior had summoned police to his house twice before the tragedy occurred.
Louis Vincent Esposito, 59, lived with his mother, Margaret Kahrer, in one side of a townhouse duplex at 1019 Dewey Avenue. He is accused of having stabbed her and his landlord neighbor, 78-year-old John Micco, to death in a grisly rampage, during which he also reportedly shot another neighbor twice in the chest, seriously wounding him.
Autopsies performed on Kahrer and Micco the next day revealed both had died from multiple stab wounds.
Kevin Ross, 55, was hospitalized for his gunshot wounds and was later readmitted for other related complications. He is now physically recovered from the strange turn of events.
Esposito since his arrest that night remains in the Lawrence County jail without bond while his attorney pursues a defense route of insanity.
The saddened Dewey neighbors had described the three victims as the most harmless people on the block.
Kahrer, who was 81, was known as a sweet-natured woman who sat on her porch working crossword puzzles and waving to people.
Micco was loved as “a gem” who would have done anything for anyone.
Ross is popular among his neighbors for handiwork and for mowing their lawns, even at neighboring lots in foreclosure.
But a neighbor’s 911 call sent the New Castle police racing to that neighborhood that evening, and they arrived to find Kahrer and Micco dead in their respective homes and Ross suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest.
Esposito is facing two counts of homicide and one count each of attempted homicide and attempted escape in connection with their deaths and his later attempts to free himself while at the police station.
His defense counsel, John Bongivengo, has petitioned the court on his behalf for mental competency and an assertion of insanity defense, explained District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa. He said he would contest that defense.
A hearing is set in court for 9 a.m. Jan. 6 for Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox to consider Bongivengo’s petitions.
“Esposito must undergo a psychological evaluation and has to provide the court with who his witnesses are to justify that (insanity) defense,” Lamancusa explained, and that must be established within a given time frame. Bongivengo is seeking to expand that time limit to complete Esposito’s evaluation, he said.
A criminal complaint filed by New Castle detectives in May paints grisly details of what happened May 12, in and around the duplex at 1017 and 1019 Dewey Ave. where Micco was owner and landlord.
According to the court document, the police first received the call from a neighbor, who relayed that Esposito had shot Ross.
Ross told the police that Esposito had walked into his house and said, “Hey, Kevin, look at this shotgun I got from when my dad died.”
Ross asked him, “What are you doing? That thing is loaded,” the report said. Esposito then raised the rifle and and shot Ross twice in the chest at close range, according to the account Ross gave the police. Ross said Esposito made a gutteral laughing sound that he will never forget. Ross said he ran to a neighbor’s house for help after being shot, the court papers state.
The police said they did not know where Esposito went after the shooting. They summoned the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Critical Incident Response Team, and meanwhile, they learned that there was no activity in Micco’s side of the duplex, or inside the apartment where Esposito and his mother lived.
When the response team entered Micco’s apartment, they found him dead, face-down and bleeding in the kitchen, the report states.
Esposito was in the basement yelling for help, and he told the officers, “I’m the one you’re looking for,” the complaint states.
The police entered a doorway on the second-floor of Micco’s house that led into Esposito’s apartment next door, where they found a bloody Kahrer dead, the report said.
During an interview at the police station, Esposito admitted to city police investigators that he shot Ross and had killed his own mother and his landlord, according to the paperwork.
Toward the end of the police questioning, Esposito stood and tried to pull the fire alarm, then ran out of the interview room, trying to escape the police station. The officers caught him and put him in a cell, police reported.
The shocked and bereft neighbors who had run to Ross’ aid that night also provided the police with a place to go to notify the victims’ families.
In months to follow, the residents turned the tables on Ross’ kindness and have showered him with home-cooked meals, nurturing and caring.
When strangers or “rubberneckers” entered the neighborhood in the days after the tragedy, the residents were tight-lipped and protective of Ross and the victims’ families about what happened.
They remain that way still, just wanting to put the whole episode behind them.
Attempts to contact Ross last week about his welfare were unsuccessful.
Melissa Colaluca, a neighbor, declined comment about how the neighborhood is doing, saying, “I just want to ask everyone to say a little prayer for those taken away too soon, as their families experience the first Christmas without them.”
Colaluca and neighbor Brandi Dattilo Ford had helped other neighbors organize a solemn prayer vigil outside of Micco’s duplex a month after the killings occurred, and more than 40 residents of the Croton area turned out for it.
The Rev. Bill Schafer, who lives on Dewey and is pastor of the Dewey Avenue Holiness Church, said there has been talk among the neighbors lately about them missing Micco during the holiday season, “but otherwise, things have been pretty quiet and calm up here.”
He sees Ross outside frequently, and said he seems to have adjusted well in his recovery.
“He keeps busy in the neighborhood, he hung lights out and he seems to be very upbeat as if nothing ever happened,” Schafer said, adding, “Christmas will be a hard time for the people who lost their loved ones.”
