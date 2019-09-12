Compas de Nicaragua, a nonprofit organization that supports health, education and income-generating programs in Nicaragua, will bring the dance troupe “Daughters of the Corn” to Westminster College on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.
The two-day cultural exchange program will begin with an instructional dance workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday. A dance performance will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. Both events will be held in the Witherspoon Room of the McKelvey Campus Center.
Compas de Nicaragua (Friends of Nicaragua) supports “Women in Action”, a women’s group organizing health, education and income-generating programs in the impoverished settlement of La Primavera in Managua. Compas also supports a farmers cooperative in La Paz, Carazo, which carries out sustainable living projects.
Departments of International Studies, Modern Languages and Sociology are sponsoring this cultural exchange program, along with the School of Education and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
The workshop and performance are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Barbara Carr in the School of Education at (724) 946-7180 or carrba@westminster.edu.
