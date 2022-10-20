The New Castle News phone system has been down Thursday afternoon.
In the meantime, you can reach the newsroom by emailing nclocal@ncnewsonline.com; the circulation department by emailing p_bara@ncnewsonline.com; or the advertising department by emailing pmessina@ncnewsonline.com.
