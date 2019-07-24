New Wilmington seeks funds for streetscape project

New Wilmington is seeking a $1,842,541.15 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant to kickstart the borough’s streetscape project.
Council members, meeting in special session, voted 6-1 with council president Jon Welker opposing, to apply for the grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Welker said he supports the project, but noted the borough is pledging almost $800,000 of its assets to a beautification program while residents need assistance with flooding problems.
The borough will commit $789,660.50 to the project, which is estimated to cost $2,632,201.65.
The streetscape, which has been discussed by municipal officials since the 1990s, is a redevelopment of a portion of the downtown, Mayor Sherie Babb said after the meeting.
“It will improve the appearance of the area making it more appealing to residents, visitors and business.”
The project, which will include curb extensions, new sidewalks, new light posts, crosswalks, planting trees, pavers, bike racks and benches will improve the area’s transportation networks, ensure economic sustainability and create a healthy community.
Babb said much of the planned improvements will be at the intersection of Neshannock Avenue and Market Street and extend along Market Street to Vine Street.
In Phase 2, the project could be extended to Westminster College property, according to Councilman Morgan Boyd.
The degree will be determined by whether money is available and whether the college will contribute to the cost, he said.
Other changes involve parking lot changes and relocating Jackson Alley.
In other business, borough council adopted an ordinance amending the borough’s violations and penalties for illegal parking violations.
Under the changes, parking violations will now carry a fine of $25. However, if the fine is paid within 10 days of the violation, the fine will be reduced to $15.
Fines for parking in a handicapped space will be raised to $40. However, if that fine is paid within 10 days of the violation, it will be reduced to $25.
If fines remain unpaid for 30 days criminal proceedings may be instituted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.