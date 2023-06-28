The intersection of Vine and Haw street in New Wilmington Borough will be closed to all traffic from Wednesday through July 14.
The intersection will close at 7 a.m. Wednesday and remain closed during working and non-working hours.
Reconstruction of the brick road surface is planned for that time.
