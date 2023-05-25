Local Memorial Day observances were kicked off Thursday in New Wilmington with military rites, patriotic music, flag salutes and speeches in Orr Auditorium.
“It was an honor to wear the uniform,” said Attorney Charles Y. Mansell, a Navy Vietnam veteran who delivered the keynote speech.
The event was attended by students in Wilmington High School classes and members of the community. The program opened with the colors presented by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.
The Wilmington High school band, under the baton of music director Jonathan Nickel, played patriotic tunes and the national anthem, and the high school chorus sang “America the Beautiful,” with New Wilmington resident and world opera singer Susan Toth Shafer.
Westminster College president Kathy Richardson also offered remarks.
Wilmington area student Bayleigh Miller and Westminster College student Charlie Lisella played Taps. Student Lillian Ochs, who plans to enter the Marine Corps after graduation, led The Pledge of Allegiance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.