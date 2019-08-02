A new $50 million treatment plant will begin delivering water to Ellwood City-area residents next week.
Construction on The Pennsylvania American Water plan began in early 2017 and was completed in 2018. Located in New Beaver Borough, the new treatment facility serves approximately 18,000 customers in southern Lawrence and Butler counties and northeastern Beaver County.
The plant replaces one that was constructed in 1909 and had reached the end of its useful life span. The 110-year-old facility had capacity and reliability limitations, while the new plant has increased production capacity, improved reliability and provides enhanced safety for the company’s employees.
